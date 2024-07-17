Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.99%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.