Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Chairman Sells $23,400.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 2,600 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALHC. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

