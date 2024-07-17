Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.55

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.55 and traded as high as C$17.65. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 568,058 shares.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -47.12%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.