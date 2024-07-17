ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in June

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 3,449,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPKF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

