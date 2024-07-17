ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in June

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 3,449,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALPEK Price Performance
ALPKF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
ALPEK Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALPEK
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.