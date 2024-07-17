Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

Shares of ACOGF stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. Alpha Cognition has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56.

About Alpha Cognition

Further Reading

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

