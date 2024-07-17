Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) CEO Stephen Gunstream Purchases 80,645 Shares of Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 80,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,936.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

