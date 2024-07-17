Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 1,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

