Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $250,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

