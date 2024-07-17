Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.58.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $183.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,086,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.