Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.4 days.

Altium Stock Performance

Altium stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Altium has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Altium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.