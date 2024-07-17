Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.4 days.

Get Altium alerts:

Altium Stock Performance

Altium stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Altium has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Altium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.