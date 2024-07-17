Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,350,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 85,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

