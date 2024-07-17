Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.71.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

