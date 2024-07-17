Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

