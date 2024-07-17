Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

