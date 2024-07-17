Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.