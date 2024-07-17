Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ambev alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.