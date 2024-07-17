Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.43 Per Share

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Amdocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn $6.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $97.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $28,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 22.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 258,343 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

