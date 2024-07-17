Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ameresco worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

