American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.93

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 14579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

