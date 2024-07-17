American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.08

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $19.66. American Public Education shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 844,931 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

American Public Education Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $341.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 5,036.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

