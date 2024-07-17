Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

