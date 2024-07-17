AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $70,617,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396,805 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

