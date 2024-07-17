Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.97

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 1905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $819.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.