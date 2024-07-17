Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

