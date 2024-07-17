Analysts Offer Predictions for TerraVest Industries Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TVK)

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for TerraVest Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TVK. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$89.00 target price on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

TSE TVK opened at C$74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$74.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.44. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$29.10 and a 1-year high of C$82.93.

Insider Transactions at TerraVest Industries

In related news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,060.25. In related news, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total value of C$1,135,950.00. Also, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$41,060.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,552,123. 30.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Featured Stories

