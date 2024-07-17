Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2024 – TeraWulf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

7/5/2024 – TeraWulf had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – TeraWulf was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – TeraWulf is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – TeraWulf had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – TeraWulf had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – TeraWulf is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

