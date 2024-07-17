Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Target Price at £105.53

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £105.53 ($136.86).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.92) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £130 ($168.59) to £150 ($194.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($162.11) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

AstraZeneca stock opened at £120.64 ($156.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The company has a market cap of £186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,878.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is £122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is £112.20. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($122.69) and a 1 year high of £127.04 ($164.75).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

