Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $182.55

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $189.52 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landstar System by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Landstar System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 30.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

