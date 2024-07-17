Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,114.0 days.

ANDHF opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

