AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $300.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Stories

