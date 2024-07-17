Anila Lingamneni Sells 2,136 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Anila Lingamneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,690,000 after buying an additional 151,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,697,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAE

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.