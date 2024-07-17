Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
