Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

LON ANP opened at GBX 305 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.02. Anpario has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of £51.58 million, a PE ratio of 2,346.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

