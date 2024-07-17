Anson Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 5,060 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,060 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 186,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

WMT stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.