Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.88 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $3.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem."

