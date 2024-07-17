Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $289,768,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 139,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.10 and its 200-day moving average is $188.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.77.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

