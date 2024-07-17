AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

NASDAQ APCXW opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

