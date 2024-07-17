Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

AQMS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aqua Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,370.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQMS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

