Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Aqua Metals Trading Down 1.3 %
AQMS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.00.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Aqua Metals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQMS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Aqua Metals
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Metals
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.