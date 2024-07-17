ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.10. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 103,011 shares changing hands.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 969,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
