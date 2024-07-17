ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.10. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 103,011 shares changing hands.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 969,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

