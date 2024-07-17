Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,830,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 31,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.4 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ARDX. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,275. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $16,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

