Arnhold LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 200.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 227.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 139,660 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

