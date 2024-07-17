Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,676,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.