Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,676,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
