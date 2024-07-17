ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,068.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,006.30 and a 200-day moving average of $935.73. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

