ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 443.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 443.33 ($5.75).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 350 ($4.54) to GBX 300 ($3.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.61) to GBX 490 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.86) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 180,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £613,800 ($796,005.71). Insiders own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

ASC opened at GBX 364.80 ($4.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £435.32 million, a PE ratio of -183.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 328.84 ($4.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 474.20 ($6.15). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 365.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

