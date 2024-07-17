Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Trading Down 7.7%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 389.50 ($5.05) and last traded at GBX 401 ($5.20). 442,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 280,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.50 ($5.63).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.72) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.32) to GBX 480 ($6.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £557.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,739.13, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 432.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 388.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 3,043.48%.

In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £370,000 ($479,834.00). 31.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

