Atb Cap Markets Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Real Matters in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

REA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.28 million.

