Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after buying an additional 28,655 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $38.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

