Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.06.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.68. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $152.34 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of -290.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $1,431,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,301,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,096 shares of company stock worth $48,729,075 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

