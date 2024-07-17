Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.