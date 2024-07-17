Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

