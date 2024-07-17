Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 132.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.96.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

